Butter chicken
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Babiche Martens.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1 kg
|Chicken breast, cut into cubes
|50 g
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, minced
|2 tsp
|Garam masala
|3 tsp
|Paprika
|2 tsp
|Coriander
|1 tsp
|Ground cardamom
|450 g
|Tomato passata
|2 tsp
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Yoghurt, thick
|¼ cup
|Cream
|½
|Lemon, juice
|8 servings
|Rice
|8 servings
|Naan bread
Directions
- Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add half the chicken and brown on all sides, then remove to a plate. Repeat with remainder of the chicken.
- Add butter to the pan and melt. Add ginger, garam masala, paprika, coriander and cardamom and stir for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Return chicken to the pan and coat in spices.
- Add passata and sugar, stir well and cook for 10 minutes until sauce has thickened slightly and chicken is cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add yoghurt, cream and lemon juice, and bring back to a simmer for 3-5 minutes to heat through. Serve hot with rice and naan bread.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/9997/Butter-chicken/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
rawhitiadded 502 days ago
It says "half lemon" Half what, tablespoon/cup?? thanks
k-wallaceadded 743 days ago
This is absolutely delicious. Didn't have yoghurt, so substituted coconut cream & it gave it a wonderful thai flavour. Will be a favourite from now on I think!
Join the conversation