Shepherd's pie with beetroot and carrot
( SERVES 4 )
Along with the grated beetroot and carrot, I have added a bit of spice for interest, but not so much that it overpowers the lamb. There is something very comforting about creamy mashed potato baked in the oven. The butter and onion add to the texture and flavour and the aroma is all too inviting. I serve the shepherd's pie with my favourite homemade tomato relish, but I confess the tomato sauce is seen on the table too!
Ingredients
|400 g
|Agria potatoes, peeled, cut into chunks
|20 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Milk
|¼
|Onion, chopped finely for mash
|1
|Onion, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|2
|Garlic cloves
|450 g
|Lamb mince
|150 g
|Beetroot, raw, grated
|2
|Carrots, grated
|1 tsp
|Coriander
|1 tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Paprika
|420 g
|Canned tomatoes
Topping
|½ cup
|Tasty cheese, grated
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Boil potatoes in a pot of salted water until soft.
- Mash with butter and milk until smooth. Fold through the first quantity of onion.
- Heat the oil in a pot, add the second measure of onion and garlic and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until soft.
- Add the lamb and brown. Use a fork to ensure you don't get clumps.
- Add the beetroot, carrot, cumin, coriander and paprika. Stir until fragrant, and the vegetables are starting to soften.
- Add the tomatoes. Simmer for 5 or 6 minutes.
- Place the lamb mixture into an ovenproof baking dish and top with the potato.
- Sprinkle with cheese and parsley. Place in the oven for 30 minutes until golden brown. Serve with hot vegetables.
