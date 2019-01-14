Lightly grease a mould, a small pudding basin, or 4 ramekins with a little butter. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and fold in the flour and milk. Pour the golden syrup into the bottom of the pudding basin or mould. Carefully spoon the pudding batter on top of the golden syrup, spreading the mixture evenly. Cover and seal the top of the pudding basin with baking paper tied into place with string (or you can use tin foil). Place the pudding basin in a large pot of simmering water. Ensure the water comes halfway up the side of the basin, put the lid on and steam for 30-40 minutes. If you are using ramekins, heat an oven to 160C and place the ramekins in a deep oven tray. Pour warm water around them so that it comes halfway up the ramekins and bake for 20 minutes. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream.

Make a change

Lemon golden pudding: Grate the rind of one small lemon and add to the batter with the milk and flour.

Ginger golden pudding: Add 1 tsp of ground ginger with the flour and milk.

Nutty golden pudding: Add chopped walnuts to the bottom of the greased mould before you pour in the golden syrup.