Spiced cauliflower fritters with coriander and carrot yoghurt
( SERVES 4 )
These cauliflower fritters are yummy, they remind me of bhaji you get in Indian restaurants.
Makes approximately 12 fritters.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|¼ head
|Cauliflower, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|1
|Onion, diced
|1 tsp
|Curry powder
|¼ tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ tsp
|Ground coriander
|¼ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|½ cup
|Self raising flour
|¾ tsp
|Salt
|4
|Eggs, beaten
|¼ cup
|Milk
|½ cup
|Cheese, grated
|¼ cup
|Parsley, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Lemon, cut into wedges to serve
Coriander and carrot yoghurt
Directions
- Heat oil in a large frying pan on medium heat. Fry cauliflower, garlic, onion and spices until cauliflower and onion are soft (5-6 minutes).
- Whisk flour, salt, eggs, milk, cheese and parsley together. Add cauliflower mixture and mix together.
- Heat oil in a large fry pan (preferably non-stick) and cook tablespoonfuls of batter for 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.
- Mix yoghurt, carrot and coriander together.
- Serve 3 fritters per person with a good dollop of coriander and carrot yoghurt and a lemon wedge to squeeze over just before eating.
