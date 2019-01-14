Big homemade beef burgers
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tamara West
These are the most requested dinner meal in our home. Fresh, nutritious and so tasty. My wife Jane and I always have delicious pickles or chutneys on hand to give that extra flavour boost, and I would recommend allowing two burgers for the blokes!
Beef patties
|400 g
|Beef mince, good quality
|2 tsp
|Fresh herbs, chopped, such as parsley, thyme, rosemary
|1 to taste
|Garlic, and finely diced onions, to be added at mum or dad's discretion!
|1
|Salt & freshly ground pepper, to season
Burgers
|4
|Burger buns
|4
|Eggs
|4
|Bacon rashers
|4
|Mushrooms, small, flat cap
|½ cup
|Cheddar cheese, grated
|½ cup
|Carrot, grated
|12 slices
|Cucumbers
|9 slices
|Tomatoes
Directions
- Mix up the ingredients for the patties. Form into 4 patties.
- Before you start cooking have all the fillings laid out and the plates and napkins ready to go.
- Cook the bacon and mince patties first, then fry the eggs and chargrill or warm through the burger buns.
- Butter or mayonnaise the buns, then let the kids start to build their ultimate burger creation.
