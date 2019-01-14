Quick apricot chicken casserole
( SERVES 4 )
Apricots go really well with chicken, adding a kind of sweet and sour flavour. This is one of my quick go-to dinners — it uses ingredients you usually have in the pantry and is quick and easy. It freezes and re-heats well too, handy for those nights where you can’t be bothered cooking but still want something nourishing.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Whole chicken, cut into pieces, or 8 chicken thighs / drumsticks
|2
|Onions, chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|3 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|1 Tbsp
|Sweet chilli sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh thyme, chopped or ½ tsp dried herbs
|1 can
|Crushed tomatoes
|8
|Apricots, halved fresh apricots or a 400g can of apricot halves
|1 cup
|Water
|1 tsp
|Chicken stock, powdered
Directions
- Heat oil in a large frying pan or saucepan and brown chicken pieces for 2-3 minutes on both sides until lightly browned. Set chicken aside.
- Drizzle a little more oil into the same pan and fry onion and garlic until soft, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add back the chicken, along with the tomato paste, sweet chilli sauce, herbs, tomatoes, apricots, water and stock powder. Roughly break up the apricots with a wooden spoon.
- Stir all ingredients together and partially cover with a lid.
- Simmer on medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Serve hot with rice, couscous or mash, and greens.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/7180/Quick-apricot-chicken-casserole/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Russekadded 131 days ago
Can this recipe be done in oven
rosepyleadded 436 days ago
can this meal be frozen?
DiHartleyadded 1070 days ago
This is delicious. Depth of flavour and colour is brilliant. I used tomatoes in puree, left out the tomato paste, used a herb and garlic premix <br>instead of fresh garlic and thyme (had to use what I had). Also put in whole can of apricots plus the juice and let it simmer down to the consistency sauce I wanted. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
straightforwardadded 1535 days ago
With so many recipes, just like the above, what can I swap the tomatoes with?
Bite_teamadded 1513 days ago
This recipe was created using tomatoes but, there again, we would be interested in reading about any substitutions you have tried. Maybe other readers have adapted the recipe to suit themselves and would like to share that here?
