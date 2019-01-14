Banoffee coffee pie
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Tamara West
The bitter coffee in the cream balances out the intense sweetness of the banana caramel. This recipe is easy and cheap to make, and oh so delicious. You can make these into little individual tarts by using a muffin pan too.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Grease and line a medium round pie dish with baking paper.
- Dust workbench with a little flour. Use a rolling pin (or wine bottle) to roll pastry out on all sides so that it is a little thinner.
- Line the bottom and sides of pie dish with the pastry. If the pastry tears just “patch” it back together with leftover bits of pastry. Prick base with a fork and bake for 15-20 minutes until pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow pastry case to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, make the banana caramel. Place butter, golden syrup and condensed milk in a saucepan on medium heat.
- Stir continuously until butter is incorporated and the caramel is thick. It will take about 5 minutes. Mix through mashed banana. Allow to cool.
- Whip cream with instant coffee until soft peaks form.
- To assemble the pie, spoon banana caramel into pastry case and top with coffee cream and sliced banana. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 2 hours.
- When ready to serve, remove from freezer and carefully lift banoffee pie out of the dish using a knife and fish slice.
- Stand on the bench for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with ice cream.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/7091/Banoffee-coffee-pie/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation