Individual lemon delicious puddings
( SERVES 4 )
These delicious lemon puddings will make your tastebuds tingle with anticipation.
Ingredients
|50 g
|Butter, softened
|2
|Lemons, zest and juice of
|1¼ cups
|Caster sugar
|3
|Eggs, separated
|3 Tbsp
|Self raising flour
|1 bottle
|Cream, to serve
|1¼ cups
|Milk
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease 4 ramekin dishes.
- Cream the lemon zest with the butter and sugar until pale.
- Gently stir in the egg yolks and add the lemon juice.
- Whisk the egg whites until firm.
- Fold in the flour and milk then stir gently until the mixture is smooth. Fold in the egg whites.
- Pour the batter into the prepared ramekins. Place into a baking dish and pour hot water to reach halfway up the sides of the dishes.
- Bake for approximately 25 minutes or until set, then serve hot with cream.
tweetyadded 2204 days ago
My daughter has to be gluten free and I made this using GF Self raising flour but heaped the tbsp and added about 1/4tsp xanthum gum plus used lactose free milk then baked it in a large bowl (in the water bath) instead of individual ramekins and it turned out fantastic - much to the delight of her.
