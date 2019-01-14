Banana fritters with black sesame, cumin and lime mascarpone
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Self raising flour
|½ tsp
|Salt
|3
|Bananas
|1 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds, (toasted)
|2 tsp
|Black sesame seeds
|1
|Egg, (yolk)
|1
|Ginger beer, (to mix)
|1 to fry
|Canola oil
|1 cup
|Mascarpone
|1 Tbsp
|Greek yoghurt
|½ tsp
|Vanilla extract
|2 Tbsp
|Limes, (freshly juiced)
Directions
- Slice the bananas into rounds.
- Pour the flour into bowl, add the salt, sugar, cumin and sesame seeds.
- Whisk in the egg yolk with enough ginger beer to make a smooth batter.
- Heat a fry pan and cover with a film of canola oil 2cm deep. Dip the slices of banana into the batter and shallow fry, turning over once golden.
- Repeat in batches, placing on paper towels in between.
- Mix together the mascarpone with the yoghurt, vanilla and lime. Serve with the hot bananas.
