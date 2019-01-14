Broccoli and spinach with chilli walnut crumbs
( SERVES 4 )
Full of vegetables, with a little chilli for heat and walnuts for crunch, this can be served as a vegetarian meal or as a side dish.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Pumpkin, (diced)
|1
|Olive oil
|1 head
|Broccoli
|1
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|1
|Lemon, (zest of)
|1 cup
|Breadcrumbs, (fresh)
|1 Tbsp
|Walnuts
|½ tsp
|Dried chilli
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|4 handfuls
|Spinach leaves, (or one bag of baby leaves)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C. Toss the pumpkin in olive oil, season and cook for 15 minutes.
- Cut the broccoli into small florets, toss in olive oil, season and add to the pumpkin. Cook for a further 15 minutes.
- Combine the lemon, breadcrumbs, finely chopped walnuts and chilli, then season. Heat a frypan, add the butter and when hot cook the crumbs until golden and toasted, keep warm.
- In a clean pan, heat an extra tablespoon of oil, then add the spinach leaves. Season and stir over a high heat for 2-3 minutes or until wilted.
- Serve the pumpkin, broccoli and spinach in warm bowls with the crumbs spooned over, drizzled with any leftover oil.
