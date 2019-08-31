If you’ve never made marmalade, this fail-safe recipe is the one to try. Sometimes I make this using all grapefruit, but whatever combo of citrus you use, aim for about 750g whole fruit in total. Don’t use an aluminium pot, as the acid in the fruit will corrode it. I like to add a slug of whisky to give it a fuller flavour, but you can leave this out if you want. It will keep for months as long as the jar is sealed. Once opened, store in the fridge.