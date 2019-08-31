Homemade whisky marmalade
( MAKES 6 JARS )
If you’ve never made marmalade, this fail-safe recipe is the one to try. Sometimes I make this using all grapefruit, but whatever combo of citrus you use, aim for about 750g whole fruit in total. Don’t use an aluminium pot, as the acid in the fruit will corrode it. I like to add a slug of whisky to give it a fuller flavour, but you can leave this out if you want. It will keep for months as long as the jar is sealed. Once opened, store in the fridge.
Ingredients
Directions
- Halve citrus and slice as thinly as possible (a food processor slicer blade works fine). Place in a large stainless steel or enamel pot, add water and soak overnight. The next day, bring to a boil then turn down the heat and simmer, covered, until the citrus slices are tender (1 hour).
- Add sugar and stir to dissolve, then bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 40 minutes. Add whisky, if using, and continue to boil until it reaches setting point (about another 30-40 minutes). Take care the mixture doesn’t catch, reduce the heat to a simmer and stir frequently. To test for setting, spoon a little onto a plate – if a film forms on the surface when you tilt the plate, it is ready. While still hot, pour into sterilised jars and seal with sterilised lids. It will keep for months.
