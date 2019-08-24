Spaghetti alla carbonara
( SERVES 4 )
This traditional take on a carbonara uses just five ingredients which you probably have on hand most of the time. They key to getting this moreish dish just right is about fresh ingredients and timing. Use fresh, free range organic eggs, good quality jamon, proscuitto or streaky bacon and a nice hard pecorino.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Dried spaghetti
|4
|Eggs
|6 slices
|Jamon, or thinly sliced streaky bacon
|¾ cup
|Pecorino, grated, plus extra for serving
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|1 drizzle
|Truffle oil
Directions
- Get all your ingredients ready. Cut bacon into thin slices. Heat a pan over a high heat and fry the bacon until crispy. Meanwhile cook the spaghetti in a pot of heavily salted water until al dente (around 9 minutes).
- In a bowl lightly whisk the eggs, add grated pecorino, season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine.
- Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of the pasta water.
- Return bacon pan to medium heat, add half a cup of pasta water, then the spaghetti and toss until most of the pasta water has evaporated.
- Remove pan from the heat, add egg mixture and using a set of tongs toss the spaghetti and the eggs, working quickly until a smooth sauce forms, adding a little pasta water if your sauce needs thinning. Drizzle over truffle oil and toss a few more times.
- Serve spaghetti immediately topped with a little extra pecorino and a good crack of pepper. A fresh green salad on the side is a great idea too.
