Prune and pear crumble with maple strawberry ice cream
( SERVES 6 )
This is oh so sweet BUT with no refined sugar, yes that’s right! Coconut sugar is unrefined making it all that better for you to enjoy the sweeter side of life and it tastes incredible adding another demension to simple recipes such as a humble crumble. This ice cream let me tell you is like nothing I’ve made before, again it’s got no refined sugar as I used pure maple syrup. Not only is it insanely good to eat but it’s also so easy to make with no churning needed or fancy icecream machines.
Filling
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|125 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Coconut sugar
|1 Tbsp
|All-purpose flour
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 kg
|Pear, peeled, cored, cut in chunks
|6
|Prunes, cut in 4 pieces
Topping
|¾ cup
|All-purpose flour
|¾ cup
|Raw almonds
|¼ cup
|Coconut sugar
|1 pinch
|Salt
|60 g
|Butter, at room temperate
Maple strawberry ice cream
|1 cup
|Strawberries, frozen
|½ cup
|Maple syrup
|2 cups
|Cream
|3 Tbsp
|Sour cream
Directions
For the crumble
- Pre heat oven 180°C.
- In a small saucepan add vanilla and butter. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until butter is browned and fragrant, about 4-5 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix together sugar, flour and salt. Add pears, prunes and brandy and toss to combine. Add cooked butter to pears and stir to mix. Divide between 6 gratin dishes and set aside.
- To make topping, in a food processor pulse together flour, almonds, coconut sugar and salt until nuts are finely chopped. Add butter and pulse just until blended and a crumble texture. Sprinkle topping evenly over pear filling in gratin dishes then cook until golden.
- Serve with a scoop of Maple Strawberry Ice Cream.
For the icecream
- In a blender process all ingredients until almost smooth. Pour into a plastic container, spreading mixture across the container evenly. Place in freezer until frozen.
- Break into small chunks and process again until smooth. Return to freezer until frozen.
