This is oh so sweet BUT with no refined sugar, yes that’s right! Coconut sugar is unrefined making it all that better for you to enjoy the sweeter side of life and it tastes incredible adding another demension to simple recipes such as a humble crumble. This ice cream let me tell you is like nothing I’ve made before, again it’s got no refined sugar as I used pure maple syrup. Not only is it insanely good to eat but it’s also so easy to make with no churning needed or fancy icecream machines.