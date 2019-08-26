Soba noodle stir-fry
( SERVES 4 )
This recipe is based on one from chef Gerrard O’Keefe from the vegan-certified Hectors restaurant at the Heritage Auckland hotel. It’s one of those moreish dishes you could nibble all day. The recipe uses puffed tofu and frozen lotus root. Both are available from Asian food stores.
Ingredients
|150 g
|Soba noodles
|¼ cup
|Rice bran oil
|10 g
|Dried shiitake mushrooms
|1½ cups
|Hot water
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|12 pieces
|Frozen lotus root, thawed
|1 knob
|Root ginger, (3cm), peeled and julienned
|12 pieces
|Puffed tofu
|4 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|1 medium
|Carrot, julienned
|1
|Chilli, seeded and sliced
|2
|Bok choy, trimmed, sliced lengthwise
Directions
- Cook the noodles in a large saucepan of boiling water until tender. Drain. Mix with 1 teaspoon of rice bran oil.
- Soak the dried shiitake in the hot water for 30 minutes. Drain, squeeze dry and reserve the stock.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a frying pan. Dust the lotus root with cornflour. Pan-fry until golden. Drain on paper towels. Stir-fry the tofu until golden on all sides. Place aside.
- Heat the remaining oil in a wok. Stir-fry the ginger and garlic, until fragrant. Add the shiitake, carrot and chilli and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the noodles and bok choy. Toss then add a little of the strained reserved stock. Heat through.
- Carefully add the lotus root and tofu. Do not allow to become soggy. Great topped with sliced and curled spring onions, a sprinkle of sesame oil and sesame seeds.
