Roasted beetroot salad
( SERVES 6 )
This is a great winter salad, combining earthy beetroot with peppery rocket, salty feta and the crunch of almonds. I’ll often pop a tray of beetroot in the oven while I’m baking or cooking a roast so I can quickly whip this up for lunch or dinner the next day.
Ingredients
|6
|Beetroot, (1kg), peeled, halved and cut into wedges
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Soft brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|5 handfuls
|Rocket leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|½ cup
|Slivered almonds
|120 g
|Feta cheese, crumbled or grated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180˚C fanbake and line a roasting dish with baking paper for easy clean-up.
- Place beetroot wedges in prepared dish with oil, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread out in a single layer. Roast until tender and just starting to shrivel (about 45 minutes). Allow to cool in the roasting dish.
- Add rocket and lemon juice and toss to coat. Pile onto a serving platter and top with almonds and feta to serve.
See more of Annabel's almond recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/18020/Roasted-beetroot-salad/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation