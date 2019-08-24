Gluten-free orange and almond cake
( SERVES 10 )
This is one of my all-time favourite cakes – so easy to make and perfect for gluten-free friends. The glazed citrus topping transforms it into something quite special, but you could top it with a simple citrus drizzle syrup instead.
Ingredients
|300 g
|Butter, melted
|1½ cups
|Caster sugar
|4
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|3½ cups
|Ground almonds
|1 cup
|Fine polenta
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|2
|Oranges, finely grated zest
|¼ cup
|Orange juice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake. Grease the sides of a 23cm-diameter springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in ground almonds, polenta, baking powder, zests and orange juice. Transfer to prepared tin and bake until the top is deeply golden and bounces back when lightly pressed (about 40 minutes). Allow to cool in the tin before turning out. The unglazed cake will keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
- To prepare the glazed citrus topping, place the citrus slices in a pot, cover with boiling water, stand for 5 minutes then drain. Repeat once more to remove any bitterness from the citrus. Add sugar and water and bring to a simmer, swirling to dissolve sugar. Simmer until the liquid has almost evaporated (10-15 minutes) or until syrupy. Spoon fruit and syrup over cake just prior to serving.
See more of Annabel's almond recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/18019/Glutenfree-orange-and-almond-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation