Mum’s world famous mac ’n cheese
( SERVES 6 )
Everyone has their own take on the comfort classic mac ’n’ cheese and this is mine. What makes it a little different is the addition of streaky bacon and the panko crumb topping giving you the perfect cheesy crunch.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Macaroni
|60 g
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Garlic powder
|1 tsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|2½ cups
|Milk
|100 g
|Mascarpone, or thick cream
|4 rashers
|Streaky bacon, diced
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|100 g
|Grated parmesan cheese
|300 g
|Grated tasty cheese
|½ cup
|Panko breadcrumbs
|1 cup
|Frozen mixed vegetable
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Add pasta to large pot of boiling water and cook according to packet instructions (err on the side of under cooking as you will be baking it too).
- While your pasta is cooking melt butter in a saucepan on med-high heat. Remove from heat, add flour and whisk together until it is smooth, return to heat, reducing temp a little. Start adding milk a little at a time, whisking as you go. If it is thickening too quickly reduce heat.
- Once all the milk is added stir through the marscapone, then the garlic powder, mustard and salt and pepper. Add all of the parmesan and half of the tasty cheese. Stir over heat until sauce is smooth and lump free.
- Put the kettle on to boil
- In a small fry pan cook bacon until just crispy. Set aside on paper towel-lined plate.
- Place frozen veg in a large ceramic bowl pour over boiling water, cover with a plate and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
- Drain pasta and place in large baking dish. Drain veg and add to baking dish. Add bacon. Stir béchamel sauce through pasta well.
- Sprinkle over remaining tasty cheese, then top with even spread of panic crumbs.
- Place in the oven for 20 minutes or until brown and crunchy on top.
BECHAMEL TIPS:
- The key to a lump-free béchamel sauce is a whisk, preferably a silicone-coated one so you don’t scratch your pan.
- If lumps form remove pan from heat, add a little more milk and whisk until smooth, then reduce heat and keep going.
- Feel free to add more milk if you like your sauce runnier. If you like it thicker increase the temperature and whisk until it thickens.
