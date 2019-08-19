Spinach and ricotta bake
( SERVES 6 )
Delicious as a side or a main. Great with grills.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Spinach leaves, trimmed
|1 large
|Shallot, diced
|25 g
|Butter
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|500 g
|Ricotta cheese
|3 large
|Eggs, beaten
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Steam or microwave the spinach until limp. Cool a little then squeeze out the moisture. Chop.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly butter a 21cm round baking dish.
- Meanwhile, sauté the shallot in the butter until softened. Stir in the garlic. Place in a large bowl with the spinach and ricotta. Mix until well combined. Stir in the eggs. Season.
- Tip into the baking dish. Bake for about 40 minutes, until just set.
