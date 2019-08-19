Oven pumpkin risotto
( SERVES 8 )
Any leftovers can be formed into patties and fried or used for arancini (rice balls stuffed with cheese).
Serves 8 as a side dish or 4-5 as a main.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Pumpkin
|25 g
|Butter
|1
|Onion, diced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Sage leaves, chopped
|1½ cups
|Arborio rice
|¼ cup
|White wine
|4 cups
|Vegetable stock
Topping
|2 Tbsp
|Butter, chopped
|¼ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Peel and seed the pumpkin. Cut into 2cm cubes.
- Heat the butter in an oven-proof frying pan. Sauté the onion until softened then stir in the garlic and sage. Cook for 1 minute. Add the rice and stir to coat in the butter. Pour in the wine, stirring until evaporated.
- Meanwhile, bring the stock to the boil. Gradually stir into the rice mixture. Stir in the pumpkin. Cover and cook in the oven for 25 minutes until the rice is just cooked. Top with the butter and parmesan. Stir in just before serving.
