Naked spinach and ricotta dumplings
( SERVES 6 )
In Italian these are known as gnudi (nu-dee) – well they are just good.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Baby spinach
|400 g
|Ricotta
|2
|Eggs
|3 Tbsp
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1 pinch
|Nutmeg
|35 g
|Flour, plus more for dusting
|80 g
|Cold butter
|16
|Sage leaves
|6 tsp
|Balsamic vinegar
Directions
- Blanch spinach in salted boiling water for around 5-10 seconds then refresh in a bowl of iced water. Drain spinach and squeeze out as much excess liquid as possible (drained weight should be approximately 100-125g).
- Finely chop spinach and place in a large bowl. Add ricotta, eggs, parmesan, nutmeg, flour, salt and pepper and mix to combine. Roll into walnut-sized balls and place in refrigerator for around 20-40 minutes until well chilled.
- Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil then reduce to a simmer over medium heat. Roll balls in flour and shake off excess. Drop balls into salted water and cook at a gentle simmer for 15 minutes. Carefully remove dumplings using a slotted spoon and set aside in a warm place.
- Heat butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat until foaming then add sage leaves and cook until crisp. The butter should begin to brown but be careful not to burn it.
- Divide the dumplings between serving plates. Pour sage butter over dumplings, drizzle a tsp of balsamic over each portion, garnish with more parmesan if you wish and serve.
