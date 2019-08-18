Cinnamon marshmallow cookies
( MAKES 12 )
These cookies are the most treat worthy things you could make, imagine toasting marshmallows by the fire till they are gooey and squishy then sandwiching them between two amazing cookies.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Wholewheat flour
|1½ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|¾ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Salt
|125 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|¾ cup
|Coconut sugar
|8 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 large
|Egg
|1 large
|Egg yolk
|24
|Marshmallows
|400 g
|Bitter chocolate
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a large baking sheet.
- In a small bowl mix together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
- Using an electric mixer with a large bowl on high speed, beat butter and sugar until pale and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add honey and vanilla and combine. Add the egg and egg yolk and beat to combine. Reduce speed to low and gradually add dry ingredients, scraping down sides as needed, until blended. Stir in half of the chocolate, cover bowl with plastic film and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours.
- In 2 batches, scoop out dough with a tablespoon and roll into walnut-sized balls. Arrange 12cm apart on prepared baking sheet, pat them flat with a wet hand then bake for 8 minutes until golden. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with second batch. Allow cookies cool.
- When cookies are completely cooled, melt remaining chocolate. Turn cookies over and, using a small spatula, spread a thin layer of chocolate on flat sides of cookies. Refrigerate cookies to let chocolate set, at least 10-15 minutes.
- Thread marshmallows onto skewers and toast over a flame. Place 2 toasted marshmallows on chocolate side of each cookie and top with chocolate side of another cookie to make a sandwich. Repeat with remaining marshmallows and cookies.
