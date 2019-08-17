Salmon and potato chowder
( SERVES 4 )
A lighter-style fish chowder with a mild flavour. Serve with crusty sourdough bread.Our fresh New Zealand King Salmon is sustainably farmed and considered some of the best in the world! Visit your local New World seafood counter and talk to the expert Fishmonger about the choicest cut for your dish – we can even give you advice for how to cook it best and tips to easily remove pin bones by hand.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat a heavy-based saucepan over low heat. Add the butter and as it sizzles add the sliced leek. Cover and cook the leek until tender, about 8 minutes.
- Add the celeriac and potatoes and stir well, then add the stock. Season with salt and freshly ground white pepper. Simmer gently until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Add the salmon, turn off the heat and allow the salmon to cook gently in the hot stock, 2-3 minutes. Add the cream.
- Serve chowder in warmed bowls topped with a little fresh thyme, if wished.
