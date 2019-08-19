White chocolate crackle
( MAKES 40 )
Consider yourself warned – this is so moreish you may want to keep at the back of the fridge!
Tips: Use unsweetened puffed rice or rice bubbles or I particularly like the cocoa magic crunch breakfast cereal containing puffed rice and buckwheat.
Have a small amount of water in the saucepan to ensure the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl.
Ingredients
Directions
- Lightly grease a 23cm square tin. Line tin with baking paper, then lightly grease the paper.
- Break the white chocolate into small pieces and place in a heatproof bowl sitting over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Allow the chocolate to melt then remove from the heat.
- Place the puffed rice, nuts, currants or raisins and peel in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter and chocolate. Spread mixture into the prepared tin, cover and place in the fridge to set.
- Once set, cut into pieces and keep in an airtight container in the fridge.
See more of Kathy's simple baking recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/18005/White-chocolate-crackle/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation