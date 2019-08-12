Herb and feta pie
( SERVES 6 )
For extra-crispy filo pastry, splash a little cold water over the top of the pie in the last 10 minutes of cooking. The cooked pie will keep in the fridge, covered, for 2-3 days and can be reheated.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed to a paste with ¼ tsp salt
|1
|Onion, finely chopped
|1 large bunch
|Silverbeet, (about 400g), stems and leaves separated and chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|30 g
|Butter, melted
|10 sheets
|Filo pastry
|2
|Eggs
|½
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|1 cup
|Ricotta
|1 cup
|Mixed soft herbs, chopped
|½ tsp
|Ground nutmeg
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper, to taste
|100 g
|Feta
|1 handful
|Oregano leaves, to garnish
Directions
- Heat oil in a medium pot over a medium heat. Gently fry garlic, onion and silverbeet stems until onion is soft but not brown (about 5 minutes). Add silverbeet leaves and water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leaves have wilted and the liquid has evaporated. Remove pot from heat and allow to cool.
- While filling is cooling, brush the insides of a 23cm-diameter frypan or springform tart tin with a little melted butter. Brush a filo sheet with melted butter. Line the pan with the sheet, leaving the excess to hang over the edge. Give the pan a quarter turn and then layer in another buttered filo sheet. Repeat until you have used 8 sheets of the pastry to evenly line the pan on the base and sides.
- Add eggs, lemon zest, ricotta, herbs, nutmeg, salt and pepper to the cooled silverbeet mixture and mix to combine. Pile into the pastry case and spread out evenly. Crumble feta over the top. Brush the last two sheets of filo with butter and place on top of the pie. Fold over the overhanging pastry, trimming if needed to form a tidy edge. Brush the top with butter.
- Bake until golden (about 45 minutes). Garnish with oregano leaves, if using, before serving hot or at room temperature.
