Dark and stormy sorbet
( SERVES 4 )
This is an extremely refreshing way to serve dark, chocolate-y beers, but remember that the alcohol content will still be present so don’t accidentally give any to children or non-drinkers. A little cold cream drizzled over the top before serving makes it even more of a treat.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 cup
|Boiling water
|75 g
|Dark chocolate, finely chopped or grated
|330 ml
|Dark beer
Directions
- Put the sugar and water in shallow, freezer-safe container and stir well to dissolve the sugar.
- Slowly stir in the beer, followed by the chocolate. Cover and leave in the freezer to set (about 2-3 hours).
- Transfer the mixture to a food processor or blend and whiz until smooth and pale. You can either eat it now, or return it to the freezer and eat when you’re ready.
- To serve, scoop into small glasses and pour over a little liquid cream. Eat immediately.
See more of Lucy's cooking with beer recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/18001/Dark-and-stormy-sorbet/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation