Beer scones with black pepper and orange
( MAKES 12 )
Craft beer purists might pale at the thought of pouring a fruity, spicy beer (think good quality IPA or saison) into a bowl of flour, but these scones are worth the sacrifice.
Ingredients
|4½ cups
|Self raising flour
|1 large
|Orange, Finely grated zest
|1 tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|300 ml
|Cream, (reserve about a Tbsp)
|330 ml
|Beer, IPA or saison style
|1 Tbsp
|Raw sugar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 210C and put a baking tray in to heat up.
- Sift the flour into a large bowl. Stir through the orange zest and black pepper. Pour in the cream and beer. Fold quickly together to make a soft dough.
- Dust a large piece of baking paper with flour and turn the dough out on to it. Pat into a rough circle, then cut into wedges. Pull the wedges out so there’s at least a finger space between each one (so they’ve got room to expand while cooking). Brush with the reserved tablespoon of cream and sprinkle over the sugar.
- Lift up the baking paper and transfer the scones to the hot oven tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until risen and golden. Serve warm, with lots of cold unsalted butter. These are best eaten the day they’re made.
