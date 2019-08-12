Pale ale cheesy pasta bake
( SERVES 4 )
If macaroni cheese and Welsh rarebit had a baby, this gorgeously cheesy dish would be it. Feel free to substitute leeks for the onions to amp up its Welsh roots.
TIP: This can be made in advance - reheat until piping hot in a 180C oven instead of under the grill.
Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Olive oil
|250 g
|Dried mini penne rigate, or other small pasta
|5 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 large
|Onion, peeled and finely chopped
|4 Tbsp
|Plain flour
|2 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|500 ml
|Beer, pale ale works well
|200 g
|Tasty cheese, grated
|½ cup
|Breadcrumbs
Directions
- Cook the pasta in boiling salted water according to packet directions until just al dente (about 6-8 minutes). Drain well and tip into a bowl. Stir through 1 ½ tsp of the olive oil and set aside.
- Set a heavy pot over medium heat. Add the remaining oil, 4 Tbsp of the butter and the onion. Cook, stirring often, until soft (7-10 minutes).
- Add the flour and cook for another three minutes, stirring constantly, until it smells nutty. Keep stirring and slowly pour in the beer to form a smooth sauce (doing this slowly will reduce the likelihood of lumps).
- Stir in the mustard and the cheese - the sauce should thicken up and smell amazing.
- Stir in the cooked pasta and season well with salt and pepper.
- Tip into a greased dish (or small ramekins) and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Dot with butter.
- Heat the grill to medium-high and set the pasta bake underneath. Grill until the breadcrumbs are golden and the sauce is bubbling.
- Serve immediately - warn diners that the sauce will be very hot!
