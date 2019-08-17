Ricotta hot cakes
( MAKES 16 )
I often use ricotta in hotcakes, cakes, muffins and pancake batters. The acidity helps tenderise gluten and prevents proteins from forming, and it adds a lovely light texture and keeps baking moist. I like these with yoghurt and lemon curd but they are equally delicious served with bacon, bananas and maple syrup.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Ricotta, (500g)
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 cup
|Milk
|½
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|½
|Orange, finely grated zest
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|4
|Eggs, separated
|1 knob
|Butter, to cook
|1 pottle
|Natural yoghurt, or coconut yoghurt, to serve
|1 scoop
|Lemon curd, to serve
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except egg whites and butter in a bowl and beat to combine in a smooth batter.
- In a separate bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks then fold gently into the ricotta batter.
- Heat a little butter in a frypan. Use ¼ cup of batter for each hotcake and cook over a medium heat until bubbles form on the surface. Turn and cook on the other side until the hotcakes are cooked through (about 1½ minutes each side). Keep warm in the oven while you cook the remaining mixture, adding more butter to the pan between batches.
- Serve topped with yoghurt, curd and passionfruit syrup, if desired.
