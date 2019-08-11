Smoked chicken hot pot
( SERVES 10 )
This dinner is a sure-fire winner for your crew over the cooler months. It's bold and hearty, packed with flavour and filling which is what I think we all need in winter. This hot pot done in the slowcooker is seriously a meal in itself, any left overs would be great to take to work for lunch.
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Smoked chicken
|1 large
|Onion, finely chopped
|4
|Garlic cloves, minced
|2 large
|Carrots, coarsely chopped
|2 stalks
|Celery, diced
|2 large
|Kumara, (650 grams) peeled and diced
|300 g
|Button mushrooms
|1½ cups
|Black rice
|1 cup
|White wine
|8 cups
|Chicken stock
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme, or ½ tsp dried thyme
|2 tsp
|Salt
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper
|1 Tbsp
|Colman’s prepared mustard
|1 cup
|Milk
|2 sprigs
|Fresh coriander
|3 Tbsp
|Greek yoghurt
Directions
- Into a slow cooker add chicken, onion, garlic, carrot, celery, kumara, mushrooms, rice, wine, stock, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 5-6 hours.
- Remove and discard the sprigs of thyme. Remove chicken onto plate allow to cool then remove the meat from the bones and shred meat with 2 forks and set aside. Add milk and mustard to the slow cooker. Using an immersion blender (or a blender), pulse hot pot a few times until at desired thickness. Add the shredded chicken, taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Roughly chop one sprig of coriander and fold into the yoghurt.
- Divide the Smoked Chicken hot pot into bowls. Garnish each with fresh coriander and serve with Coriander yoghurt.
- Serve with hot bread (I used sourdough).
See Simon's other chicken dinners
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17992/Smoked-chicken-hot-pot/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation