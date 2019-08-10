Sausages, parsnips and leeks
( SERVES 4 )
Serve with your favourite chutney or relish on the side. A big bowl of steamed green vegetables would complete the meal.
Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter, plus extra for topping
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2
|Leeks, trimmed and sliced
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|750 g
|Parsnips, peeled and cut into even-sized pieces
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|4 large
|Pork sausages, or 8 small
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Oil a small ovenproof dish.
- Heat 25g butter and the oil in a heavy-based saucepan. Add the sliced leeks and cook gently until they are completely tender, about 20 minutes. Add the ground cumin and turmeric and cook for a further 1 minute until aromatic.
- Meanwhile, cook the parsnips in lightly salted boiling water until tender. Drain and dry off over the heat. Roughly mash with a vegetable masher and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix through the cooked leeks.
- Spoon into the ovenproof dish and dot the top with a little extra butter. Place in the oven and cook for 20-30 minutes until the top is crisp.
- Pan-fry the pork sausages once the parsnips and leeks are in the oven. Heat a large frying pan over a medium-low heat. Add the pork sausages and fry slowly, turning the sausages from time to time to brown evenly on all sides. I like to cook sausages, slowly so they could take 20 minutes to cook through. To check a sausage is completely cooked, cut one in half and touch the meat, it should be very hot.
- Serve sausages with the parsnips and leeks.
