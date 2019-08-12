Kaffir lime marmalade
( MAKES 10 CUPS )
If the full quantity of kaffir lines is not available, top up the weight with a lemon or two. It is a powerful mix. You might want to try it as a chicken baste or on scones with loads of whipped cream rather than on toast.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Kaffir lime
|2 Ltr
|Water
|2 kgs
|Sugar
Directions
- Halve the limes and remove any pips. Roughly chop the fruit. Place the fruit in batches in a food processor or blender with water to cover. Process until evenly chopped. Repeat until all the fruit is chopped.
- Pour all the water and fruit into a large saucepan. Bring to boiling point and simmer for 1 hour.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar until well dissolved. Boil rapidly until the marmalade reaches setting point, (104°C). Ensure the marmalade does not stick to the base.
- Remove from the heat and pour into hot sterilised jars then seal.
See more of Jan's citrus recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17989/Kaffir-lime-marmalade/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation