Grapefruit loaf
Moist and tangy.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Self raising flour
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 cup
|Sugar
|3
|Eggs
|2 tsp
|Grapefruit, finely grated rind
|½ tsp
|Vanilla essence
|½ cup
|Canola oil
Syrup
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|⅓ cup
|Grapefruit juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly oil a 26cm x13cm loaf pan.
- Sift the flour and salt in a small bowl. In a large bowl beat together the yoghurt, sugar, eggs, grapefruit rind and vanilla essence. Whisk in the dry ingredients. Fold in the canola oil ensuring it is well mixed.
- Pour into the prepared loaf pan. Bake for about 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, make the syrup. Combine the sugar and grapefruit juice in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Place aside.
- Remove the cooked loaf to a wire rack. Stand for 10 minutes then turn the loaf onto the rack. Place on an oven tray. Pour the syrup slowly over the loaf allowing it to soak in. Cool.
- The loaf can be drizzled with a thin icing prepared from a half cup of icing sugar and a little grapefruit juice.
