Spicy kumara, cashew and coriander fritters
( MAKES 30 )
These little fritters are so moreish they disappear in seconds, and they’re gluten-free to boot!
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Rice flour
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Curry powder
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper
|1
|Egg white
|½ cup
|Coconut cream
|2 cups
|Kumara, grated
|¾ cup
|Roasted cashew nuts, chopped
|¼ cup
|Coriander leaves, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Thai sweet chilli sauce, or 2tsp siracha sauce
|1 small handful
|Coriander leaves, to garnish
Directions
- Place flour, baking soda, curry powder, salt and pepper, egg white and coconut cream in a mixing bowl and beat to a smooth batter. Mix in kumara, cashews, coriander and sweet chilli sauce or siracha. Chill until ready to cook.
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy frypan. Place heaped teaspoonfuls of mixture into heated pan and cook for about 1 minute each side to brown. They will not be cooked through at this stage. Transfer browned fritters to a baking tray. Continue to cook mixture in batches using more oil as needed and ensuring pan is fully heated before adding each batch. Chill if not cooking within 2-3 hours.
- When ready to serve, preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and bake fritters for 10 minutes or until springy to the touch and fully cooked. To serve, scatter with coriander leaves.
