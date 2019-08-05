Red lentil and butternut dahl
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|500 g
|Red lentils
|500 g
|Butternut, peeled and cubed into 2cm squares
|2
|Onions, finely diced
|6 cups
|Boiling water
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Black mustard seeds
|4 cloves
|Garlic, finely grated
|1 tsp
|Ginger, finely grated
|1
|Red chilli, finely sliced
|2 tsp
|Turmeric
|6
|Eggs, optional
|6
|Poppadoms, optional
Directions
- Melt butter in a large pan on a medium heat and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds for 1 minute, before adding garlic, chillies and turmeric. Stir until fragrant.
- Add onion and butternut and stir occasionally until softened.
- Add lentils and boiling water. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer and cover for 35 minutes, stirring occasionally. The squash should dissolve into the dhal.
- Divide into portions and serve topped with a fried egg and a crisp poppadom for a warming winter dinner.
