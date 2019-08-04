Cheesy lentil meatloaf
( SERVES 8 )
This meatloaf is really textural and tastes incredibly wholesome thanks to the addition of the oats and lentil’s the red wine gravy is lush and rich pairing so well with the humble meatloaf and elevating its status. A meal in itself!
Ingredients
|250 g
|Lentils, rinsed under cold water
|4 cups
|Beef stock
|1 cup
|Oats, uncooked
|200 g
|Spinach, roughly chopped
|500 g
|Ground beef
|¼ cup
|Semi-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Grated cheese
|1 small
|Onion, diced, sautéed
|3 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh chopped oregano
|½ cup
|Ricotta cheese
|¼ tsp
|Smoked paprika
Red wine gravy
|3 Tbsp
|Red wine
|2 cups
|Beef stock
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|3 Tbsp
|Water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Lightly grease a 22x33cm baking dish.
- In a medium saucepan bring lentils and stock to a simmer and cook for 35 minutes. Remove from heat and drain lentils, retaining stock. Transfer lentils to a large bowl and set aside.
- Add oats and spinach to hot stock and set aside to soak for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add all remaining ingredients to lentils and mix thoroughly. When ready, fold oats and spinach into meatloaf mix.
- Shape mix into prepared dish and bake for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes, before slicing and serving with Red Wine Gravy.
For the gravy
- In a small saucepan add wine and stock. Bring to a boil then simmer gently for 5 minutes.
- Combine cornflour with water and whisk out any lumps. Slowly pour cornflour mixture into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously, then simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with Cheesy Lentil Meatloaf.
