Pear tart with goat's cheese
( SERVES 6 )
If using feta, remove some of the salt by soaking the cheese in water for 30 minutes before using.
Ingredients
|2 sheets
|Flaky pastry, frozen
|4
|Pears, cored, sliced lengthways
|3 Tbsp
|Maple syrup
|100 g
|Goat's cheese, or goat feta cheese, crumbled
|3 Tbsp
|Almond flakes
|2 Tbsp
|Cream
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Join the pastry sheets together to make a 20cm x 30cm rectangle. Lay on the prepared tray. With a sharp knife, score a rim around the edge of the pastry taking care not to cut all the way through. Prick the inside with a fork. Arrange the pear slices inside the rim.
- Drizzle with the syrup and scatter with the crumbled cheese and flaked almonds. Brush the outside edges with the cream.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until the pastry is golden.
See more of Jan's winter desserts
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17966/Pear-tart-with-goats-cheese/
Comments
Join the conversation