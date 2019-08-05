Tamarillo brioche pudding
( SERVES 6 )
Tamarillos have long been popular in crumbles, upside-down puddings and hot fruit sponges. For change, I’ve adapted a French toast recipe as the topping for my baked tams. If brioche is unavailable, use fruit bread or white bread.
Tamarillos
|8
|Tamarillos, peeled, thickly sliced
|4 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Orange juice
|½ tsp
|Chinese five spice
Topping
|6 slices
|Brioche, thick
|¾ cup
|Cream
|2
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Orange rind
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Place the tamarillos in a 26cm x 16cm baking dish. Sprinkle with the brown sugar, orange juice and five-spice. Cover with foil and bake for about 20 minutes until just cooked.
- Meanwhile, trim the crusts from the bread.
- Beat the cream and eggs until combined. Add the orange rind. Pour into a shallow tray. Add the bread slices turning to coat evenly. Stand until the egg mixture has been absorbed by the bread.
- Carefully cut each bread slice into 4 triangles Place on top of the tamarillos in a neat pattern. Bake for about 25 minutes until the bread is golden.
