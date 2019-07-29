1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Beat the eggs, plus yolk with the sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

3. Put the cream and milk into a pot and heat to warm through. Pour it over the eggs and whisk to combine.

4. Rip the croissant into pieces, spread with jam and place into one large or four smaller oven proof dishes. Pour over the custard mixture. Place into the oven for 20 minutes for small or 40 for larger dishes until fluffed up and just set.

5. Serve warm with dollops of creme fraiche.

