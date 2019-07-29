1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Into a food processor place the oats, butter, sugar and golden syrup, blitzing until combined and sticky. Add the pumpkin seeds and cranberries and give a quick blitz, so as not to crush them. Press the mixture evenly into your tin. Bake for 20 minutes, turning around in the oven halfway through to allow even cooking.

3. Cool and slice into even sizes. Store in an airtight container.

