This is probably the most popular recipe I have ever written, with the possible exception of my famous banana cake. It’s so simple and so incredibly delicious. The key to great pork crackling is to dry the skin side of the meat well before sprinkling it with salt. Blast it in a hot oven to begin with to get the skin crunchy, then slow cook it for a further hour and a half in a pond of milk. You can also use wine or cider but there is something in the milk that makes the pork so succulent and tender. The milk reduces down to form rather unattractive curds in the baking dish, but these are actually quite delicious. Make sure you use a metal baking dish as other types may shatter when you add the cold milk.