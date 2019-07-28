Kiwi lamb curry
( SERVES 4 )
This curry is a rock star and by using sensational Kiwi lamb it makes it even better hence it’s name! It’s also so insanely easy to prepare, you get all the flavour bits together, then pop it all in the slowcooker and forget about it until it's ready.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|700 g
|Lamb shoulder, cut in bite-size chunks
|2 medium
|Onions, chopped
|4 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|1½ tsp
|Garam masala
|1½ tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Chilli powder
|3 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|6 cm
|Fresh ginger, peeled, grated (retain juice)
|3 cups
|Lamb stock
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ cup
|Peanuts
|200 ml
|Greek yoghurt
|1 bunch
|Fresh coriander, to garnish
Directions
- Heat oil in a large frying pan until hot then sear lamb pieces in batches until browned. Remove and set aside in bowl of slow cooker (or casserole dish).
- Lower heat to medium-high then add onion and garlic to pan and sauté for 5-6 minutes, or until translucent and soft. Add cinnamon, garam masala, cumin and chilli powder and cook 3 minutes whilst stirring with a wooden spoon. Add tomato paste, ginger, stock, salt and peanuts, then mix to combine.
- Stir spice mixture into lamb then add everything into a slow cooker and cook on medium for 6 hours. If using a casserole dish, cook in pre-heated oven at 175°C for 3 hours.
- Chop half the coriander and fold into the yoghurt.
- Serve curry with Killer Yellow Rice and mixing the remaining chopped coriander into the rice.
Simon reccommends pairing it with...
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17954/Kiwi-lamb-curry/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation