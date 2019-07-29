Thai roasted chicken
( SERVES 4 )
A crisp riesling is my favourite wine with this chicken.
Ingredients
|1
|Lime, or lemon
|1 cup
|Coriander, leaves and stalks
|3 cm
|Root ginger, peeled and grated
|1 clove
|Garlic, chopped
|1 tsp
|Chilli, diced
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 pinch
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|1½ kgs
|Chicken
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- Finely grated the rind of the lime or lemon and squeeze out the juice
- Chop the coriander roughly and place in a blender. Add the ginger, garlic, chilli, lime rind half the lime juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Blend until smooth. Season
- Place the chicken in a roasting pan. Working from the neck end, carefully push your fingers between the skin and the flesh almost to the cavity end. Spread the paste evenly over the breast under the skin. Pat the skin into place. Any extra paste can be inserted into the cavity.
- Combine the remaining oil and lime juice and drizzle over the chicken. Roast for about 20-25 minutes per 500g.
See more of Jan's roast recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17953/Thai-roasted-chicken/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation