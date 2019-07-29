Tuna, caper and lemon risotto
( SERVES 4 )
A rib-sticking dinner you can make in about 30 minutes with not much more than a pot to wash afterwards? Sign us up!
Ingredients
|4½ cups
|Vegetable stock, (1 litre)
|1 large
|Onion, peeled and diced
|2 tins
|Tuna in olive oil, (180g each)
|2 cloves
|Garlic, peeled and sliced
|3 stalks
|Celery, trimmed and diced
|2 cups
|Arborio rice
|1 cup
|White wine
|2
|Lemons, grated zest
|2 Tbsp
|Capers
|¾ cup
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- Pour the stock into a pot and bring to a simmer.
- Drain two tablespoons of oil from the tuna and add to a heavy pan set over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and celery, plus a generous pinch of salt. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until very soft and starting to colour.
- Add the rice and stir well. Pour in the wine and stir until it has been absorbed. Add about ½ cup of the hot stock to the rice and stir until it has absorbed. Continue in this way until the rice is tender and the stock has all absorbed (about 18 minutes).
- Remove from the heat and fold in the drained tuna, lemon zest, capers and most of the parsley. Season well with freshly ground black pepper, then cover the pot and let it rest for five minutes. To serve, spoon the risotto into shallow bowls or plates and sprinkle with the remaining parsley. Serve immediately.
