Luscious lemon tart
( SERVES 8 )
Tips – rice for baking blind can be cooled completely and stored for many more uses to come.
Use a tart lemon variety for a good lemon flavour.
Don’t allow the lemon mixture to get too hot or boil as it will curdle.
Pastry
|175 g
|Plain flour, (1½ cups)
|1 pinch
|Salt
|90 g
|Unsalted butter, cut into cubes
|60 g
|Icing sugar, (½ cup)
|2 large
|Egg yolks
Filling
|150 g
|Caster sugar, (¾ cup)
|4
|Lemons, grated zest and juice
|3 large
|Eggs
|4
|Egg yolks
|150 g
|Unsalted butter, cut in half
Directions
- Make the pastry, place the flour, salt and butter in a food processor and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the icing sugar and process quickly, then add the egg yolks. Process until the mixture begins to come together. Tip out onto the bench top and bring together in a ball. Flatten and wrap. Place in the fridge for about 1 hour to chill.
- Meanwhile, heat the oven to 180C. Place a flat baking tray in the oven to heat.
- Using a coarse grater, grate the pastry into a 20cm loose-bottom fluted tart tin. Press the pastry on to the sides and base. Prick the base with a fork making sure you don’t go all the way to the tin base. Line the pastry case with crumpled baking paper and fill with baking beans or rice. Place in the oven (on the hot tray) and bake blind for 20-25 minutes until light brown. Remove from the oven and remove the beans or rice and paper. Return to the oven and bake until the pastry base looks dry. If necessary, cover pastry case with a piece of baking paper to prevent browning too quickly. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
- Make the lemon filling, place the sugar, lemon zest and juice in a medium-sized heavy-based saucepan. Lightly whisk the eggs together in a bowl, then sieve into the saucepan. (This removes any chalaza that clings to the yolks). Place over a low heat and whisk until the sugar dissolves.
- Add half the butter and continue to whisk until the mixture starts to cook and thicken. Once thick add the remaining butter and continue to whisk or stir until the mixture is thick. Continuous whisking prevents curdling. Remove from the heat and whisk until lukewarm.
- Increase the oven temperature to 230C.
- Spoon the lemon filling into the pastry case to completely fill. (Any excess lemon filling can be stored, well covered in the fridge and used as a spread). Place in the oven and bake until the top is brown, about 10 minutes, but keep an eye out. I like the top quite brown and it doesn’t seem to upset the lemon filling.
- Serve warm or cold on it’s own or with whipped or runny cream.
