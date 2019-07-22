Vanilla citrus terrine
( SERVES 6 )
This silky, beguiling dessert is a favourite in our house. It can be made up to 24 hours in advance and chilled until needed. For individual servings, divide the mixture between small bowls or shape it in flexible silicone moulds so you can turn it out. Alternatively serve it in one large mould or serving bowl. You can use any combination of citrus zest and juices.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1¼ cups
|Cream
|2 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1
|Orange, finely grated zest
|2
|Lime, finely grated zest
|2 cups
|Orange and lime juices
|5 tsp
|Powdered gelatine
|2½ cups
|Greek yoghurt
|1 handful
|Orange segment, to garnish (optional)
Directions
- Combine cream, sugar and vanilla in a pot and bring to a low simmer. Place orange and lime zests and juices in a small bowl or jug, sprinkle the gelatine over the top and stir until absorbed. Stir into hot cream until dissolved.
- Remove from heat and stir in yoghurt until evenly combined. Divide between 6-8 small bowls or individual flexible moulds, or transfer to a large serving bowl or mould. Cover and chill for 3 hours or until set. To serve, leave in bowls or turn out onto plates and garnish with orange segments, if desired.
