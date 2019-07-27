Toffeed oranges and kiwifruit
( SERVES 6 )
Prepare this at least an hour before you plan to serve it so the hot toffee can dissolve into the fruit. Serve with mascarpone, cream fraiche or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place sliced fruit in a bowl and squeeze in the juices from any leftover bits of citrus peeled.
- Heat sugar, water and orange blossom water or vanilla in a small pot over a low heat, swirling occasionally, until sugar has dissolved. Increase heat and boil without stirring until golden (about 5 minutes). Run a wet pastry brush around the inside of the pot as it boils to stop crystals forming. Remove from heat and pour over the fruit. Allow to stand for 1-2 hours before serving with mascarpone, cream fraiche or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
See more of Annabel's make-ahead dessert recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17937/Toffeed-oranges-and-kiwifruit/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation