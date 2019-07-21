Smoked Salmon and Leek Pie
( SERVES 6 )
Salmon is so good for you it’s rich in Omega-3 fatty acids a great source of protein, high in B vitamins, a good source of potassium and loaded with selenium. Not only does it have all these good things going on it’s so versatile and lends itself to creating all sorts of meals; this dish is perfect soul food and is super comforting.
Ingredients
|4
|Leeks, cleaned, trimmed, cut in 8cm pieces
|¼ cup
|Semi-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
|300 g
|Cold-smoked salmon
|50 g
|Butter, plus extra for greasing
|50 g
|Plain flour
|450 ml
|Milk
|1 pinch
|Smoked paprika
|2
|Egg yolks
|2 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|3 Tbsp
|Chopped Italian parsley
|150 g
|Parmesan cheese, grated
|1 pinch
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 185°C. Grease an ovenproof dish (approximately 30 cm X 22cm).
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add leeks and cook for 6 minutes then drain and place in prepared dish. Scatter over semi-dried tomatoes then lay salmon slices over top.
- Melt butter in a small pan over medium heat then add flour. Cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes until lightly golden.
- Remove pan from heat then gradually whisk in milk to form a smooth sauce.
- Return to heat; add paprika and stir then simmer for 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and beat in egg yolks, mustard and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour sauce over leeks and salmon. Top with grated parmesan cheese and bake for 12 minutes until golden brown.
