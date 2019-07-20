Beef stew with carrots and orange
( SERVES 4 )
Serve with creamy mashed potato and cooked green vegetables.New World’s fresh, crisp celery is a vege staple! Available all year-round and harvested by hand, we love them for their versatility. A classic for stews like this, they’re also a great addition blended into to dips and sauces. Look for them whole, or conveniently chopped into sticks by Pams Fresh Express.
Ingredients
Thickening paste
|25 g
|Butter
|25 g
|Plain flour
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Rub the beef with half of the oil and place in the hot pan, in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Brown on both sides, then place in a casserole dish as you go. Lower the heat under the pan, add the remaining oil then the onion and cook until the onion begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, carrots and celery and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and cook until lightly coloured. Stir in the orange zest and juice and pour in the stock. Add the bay leaves. Bring up to the boil, then transfer to the casserole dish with the beef. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Cover and place in the oven and cook for 2 ½ hours until the beef is very tender. If the sauce needs thickening, remove beef stew from the oven 30 minutes before the end of cooking time. Make a paste with the softened butter and flour and stir or whisk enough into the sauce to thicken. Return beef stew to the oven to finish cooking.
