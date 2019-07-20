If using canned corn, drain well. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the corn kernels and cook, tossing the corn in the pan once charred on one side. Keep tossing the corn in the pan until charred to your liking. This should take about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the spring onions, garlic, coriander, Parmesan, mayonnaise, lime juice and a good pinch of dried chilli flakes. Season with salt and mix to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed with extra salt, chilli and lime. Serve straightaway.

Tip: want more heat and for a smoky flavour, then roast a chilli over a gas flame, turning frequently until the skin is charred and blistered. Remove and leave in a covered bowl for a few minutes to steam, then rub off the skin or as much as you can. If wished, remove seeds and veins. Serve alongside the corn.

