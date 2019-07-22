Seafood chowder
( SERVES 4 )
Hearty cheer for lunch or dinner.
Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter
|1 medium
|Onion, diced
|1 medium
|Carrot, diced
|1 medium
|Celery stalk, (no leaves), diced
White sauce
|25 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Plain flour
|2 cups
|Milk
|½ cup
|Water
Fish combo
|250 g
|Smoked mussels, finely diced or minced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Diced chilli
|1 medium
|Potato, peeled, diced and steamed until just tender
|1 cup
|Whole kernel corn
|250 g
|Skinned and boned fish, cubed
|1 Tbsp
|Oyster sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|1 dash
|Milk, optional
Directions
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan and add the onion, carrot and celery. Cook on low until the vegetables are softened.
- Combine the 25g of butter and the flour. Stir into the vegetables gradually and cook on low for 1 minute.
- Combine the cream, milk and water and warm through in the microwave. Stir into the saucepan mixture, then add the diced mussels, garlic, chilli, potatoes and corn. Cook on low for 30 minutes, stirring often.
- Add the fish, oyster and fish sauces and extra milk if too thick. Simmer gently until cooked.
